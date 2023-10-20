Leicester City, Watford and Norwich City transfer target pens new contract with EFL club

Leicester City, Watford and Norwich City target Bradley Ihionvien has penned a one-year contract extension with Colchester United, it has been confirmed.

Leicester City, Watford and Norwich City were just three of the clubs linked with Colchester United starlet Ihionvien earlier this season. Football Insider claimed Burnley and Crystal Palace also held an interest amid his eye-catching breakthrough in League Two.

Ihionvien, 19, has two goals and an assist to his name in 11 league outings, mainly featuring as a substitute.

His deal was due to expire in the summer of 2024 but now, it has been confirmed that his stay with Colchester United has been extended. The club announced earlier today that the striker has penned a one-year extension, keeping him onboard until 2025.

Time will tell if the new deal is enough to fend off interest in the promising striker. However, at the very least, it protects the U’s financial interests, meaning that if someone wants to sign him at some point in the next year, they’ll have to pay a transfer fee.

A smart move

Ihionvien has certainly caught the eye in the early days of his Colchester United breakthrough, so it’s no surprise that the likes of Leicester City have been keen. Premier League interest goes to show just how Ihionvien is viewed further up the leagues too, with those at the League Two club viewing him as a player with a bright future.

Any deal over the next year or so will now cost the interested parties a transfer fee, putting Colchester in a strong negotiating position.

Time will tell if their early interest in Ihionvien develops into anything more serious. One thing for sure is that if he continues to catch the eye, it might not be long before further suitors emerge.