Journalist says Farke should drop Leeds United ace with 5-G/A and start summer signing instead

Leeds United return to Championship action vs Norwich City this weekend.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke returns to his former stomping ground on Saturday.

With Norwich City, Farke won the Championship title on two separate occasions, but now he’s looking to repeat the same feat with his Leeds side who currently sit in 5th place of the table.

Norwich City sit in 7th after a tough patch of form, but for the Whites it’ll be another tricky outing, especially with a lot of Farke’s players having been in action during the international break.

One Leeds man who was away on international duty this month is Dan James. The Welsh international featured in home games vs Gibraltar and Croatia, having recorded some impressive numbers for the Whites this season.

The 25-year-old has featured nine times in the Championship so far, scoring once and assisting four more. But Leeds Live journalist Beren Cross believes summer signing Jaidon Anthony should start ahead of James on Saturday.

He wrote:

“For all of Daniel James’s assists with club and country, Anthony still does more for me, especially in first halves. The Wales international has been at his best as an impact substitute and can frustrate when he starts against fresh legs.

“There is not much in it, but the Bournemouth loanee did catch the eye when he started against Queens Park Rangers before rolling his ankle.”

James or Anthony to start for Leeds United?

This is certainly a nice problem for Farke to have.

Both James and Anthony are quality players to have at Championship level, and both give the Leeds boss a bit of something different.

James obviously has blistering pace which can penetrate opposition lines often, whereas Anthony boasts a bit more on-the-ball quality, and can also operate as more of a striker if necessary.

Who starts on Saturday remains to be seen. Farke though will be desperate to get a win and keep his side moving up the Championship table, with Leeds currently in a good vein of form.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm.