Key Mansfield Town pair expected back next month amid latest injury update

Mansfield Town pair Rhys Oates and Stephen McLaughlin are expected to return next month, as detailed on their official club website.

Mansfield Town have been without the duo over recent times. The Stags are back in League Two action this weekend with a home clash against Forest Green Rovers.

Attacker Oates has been sidelined with an ankle injury. Meanwhile, McLaughlin has been out with a knee problem.

Their upcoming game will come too soon for the pair and they are both eyeing their return in the Papa John’s Trophy on 7th November against Everton U21s, as per the club website. In other news, Stephen Quinn and Elliott Hewitt are ruled out for slightly longer periods of time with their knee injuries.

Mansfield injury latest

Getting Oates back will be a big boost for Mansfield when he returns. They won’t want to rush him back in to avoid making his injury worse.

The 28-year-old, formerly of Barnsley, Hartlepool United and Morecambe, provides more competition and depth to their attacking department.

He knows where the back of the net is at fourth tier level and has scored 21 goals in 79 games since linking up with the Stags back in 2021.

McLaughlin has been an important player for Nigel Clough’s side since he made the switch to Field Mill back in 2020 from Southend United.

The Irishman, 33, injects useful experience into their ranks and more quality on the left-hand side. He has played over 400 games in his career to date but hasn’t featured at all yet this term.

Mansfield haven’t lost yet in the league in this campaign as they eye promotion to League One. They narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season.

The Stags won 4-1 away at rivals Notts County last time out and will be looking to keep their momentum going against Forest Green.