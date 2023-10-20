Ipswich Town attacker given green light to head out on loan

Ipswich Town prospect Finlay Corrigan has joined Leiston on loan, as announced by the non-league side’s official website.

Ipswich Town have let the teenager head out the exit door again. Kieran McKenna’s side are back in Championship action this evening with an away trip to Rotherham United.

Corrigan, 18, has spent the first section of this season with Hemel Hempstead Town. He went on to make seven appearances for the National League South outfit in all competitions.

Leiston have now announced that he has linked up with them in the Southern League Premier Division South on an initial one-month deal. He is in line to make his debut for his new team this weekend as they face an away trip to Alvechurch.

Ipswich loan exit

Ipswich will hope Corrigan can get plenty of game time under his belt over the course of the next four weeks to help boost his development.

The Welshman spent time on the books at Tottenham Hotspur before switching to Portman Road back in 2019. He has since risen up through the Tractor Boys’ academy ranks.

Corrigan has been a regular for the East Anglian outfit at various different youth levels over recent times. The forward is yet to make a senior appearance for the second tier promotion hopefuls to date.

He now temporarily leaves behind an Ipswich side who are flying high near the top of the table. McKenna’s men are 2nd in the table behind Leicester City.

They had a break from the action last weekend due to international call-ups and will be itching to return against Rotherham as they look to keep their momentum going.

The Tractor Boys were only promoted from League One last term and have adapted with ease to the step up a division.