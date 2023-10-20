‘In the next weeks’ – Danny Rohl offers early comment on Sheffield Wednesday’s potential January transfer business

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has expressed the importance of working with the club’s current players but said their January approach will be looked at in the coming weeks.

Sheffield Wednesday only hired Rohl last week and the new boss is wasting no time in getting settled in at Hillsborough. He’s had the week to prepare his side for their first game under his management against Watford and the Owls will be hopeful of making a statement start to his tenure.

There’s no doubt that the club would’ve hoped for more from their summer recruits too. Few if any have hit the ground running in a tough season to date for Wednesday but there’s time yet for new stars to emerge.

Now, Rohl has already been quizzed on what the January window could bring.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, the German stated that while Sheffield Wednesday will look at their approach in the coming weeks, the most important thing for the present is getting to work with the current squad. He said:

“I think at the moment it’s very important we work with our players here. For sure we’ll look at how we’ll approach things in the next weeks.

“We’ll decide in the next months what we’ll do in the January market but for the moment it’s more key to develop our players and bring them forward.”

Focus on the present

Of course, discussions over transfers will need to be had given how Sheffield Wednesday’s squad has struggled. Getting plans in order will be crucial to their success in the market, but it can’t be at the forefront of their minds just yet.

Rohl needs to get to know what he’s working with and that will come with understanding his players on a personal level too, not just what they can do on the pitch. Once he’s had the chance to assess his ranks, he and his backroom team can start to pick out the weak areas that need addressing in January.

A strong transfer window could be crucial to their bid for Championship survival. Before that though, Rohl needs to get a tune out of the current Sheffield Wednesday players, with the team sat bottom of the table with just three points to their name.