Hull City steal march on Ipswich Town in striker pursuit

Hull City will cast their eyes over Shelbourne striker Gavin Hodgins on trial, according to a report by the Irish Mirror.

Hull City have invited the youngster to train with them for a week. He is also attracting interest from fellow Championship side Ipswich Town at the moment, as well as Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar.

Hodgins, 18, is highly-rated by Shelbourne but they face a battle to keep hold of him. The attacker was handed his first professional contract earlier this year.

However, in this latest update regarding his situation by the Irish Mirror, he is now ‘bound’ for the MKM Stadium as the Tigers prepare to take a closer look at him.

1 of 20 Who is this? Liam Cooper Joe Rodon Archie Gray Patrick Bamford

Hull to watch youngster

Hodgins, who is a Republic of Ireland youth international, has made seven first-team appearances for Shelbourne already in his career. He made his debut at the age of just 16.

The prospect has scored 16 goals this season for the Reds’ Under-19s which has seen him emerge on the radar of clubs elsewhere.

Hull owner Acun Ilicali took over at Tolka Park earlier this year which will have given the Tigers a boost in this particular transfer pursuit ahead of Ipswich and AZ Alkmaar.

Liam Rosenior’s side have already let young pair Harry Wood and Will Jarvis move to the League of Ireland team on loan deals. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Harry Fisk was allowed to join them permanently.

Hodgins could be seen by Hull as someone to bolster their options in attack down the line. The East Yorkshire outfit have been bolstering their development squad over recent times by bringing in the likes of Bora Aydınlık and Tyrell Sellars-Fleming.

The Tigers’ first-team are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Southampton. They are only a point outside the play-offs.