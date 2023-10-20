Hull City receive boost on the injury front ahead of Southampton as Rosenior provides ‘brilliant’ update

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has said Ozan Tufan is fit to play this weekend.

Hull City are back in Championship action following the international break. They face Southampton at home.

The Tigers head into the clash against the Saints only outside the play-offs on goal difference. They drew 2-2 away at Millwall in their last outing with Adama Traore and Jaden Philogene on the scoresheet at The Den.

Rosenior has provided this injury update to the official club website: “Ozan’s good. He’s trained all week. He’ll be part of my squad. He could even start because he’s done the work so that’s brilliant.

“It’s great for me. He’s been a big miss, as has Harry Vaughan, as has Jason Lokilo for a period, as has Regan Slater and as has our captain. We’ve gone through the wars a little bit but we’re starting to look a lot healthier.

“He’s in a really good place. He’s looking strong. Having him around is great for me and the group.”

Boost for Hull

Having Tufan back available is a big boost for Hull as they look to beat Southampton. They have missed the creativity of the Turkey international in their past few homes games.

The Tigers have drawn against the likes of Bristol City, Coventry City, Leeds United and Plymouth Argyle and have lacked the cutting edge to go on and win those games, despite some decent performances.

Tufan has the quality to score a goal out of nothing and proved that with his hat-trick against Sheffield Wednesday at the MKM Stadium back in August.

Hull signed the former Watford loan man in the summer of 2022 and he scored eight goals in all competitions during his first campaign.

He has already managed four so far this term and his injury came at a disappointing time for him whilst he was in top form.

Tufan will be eager to find his feet as quick as he can again to help his team rise into the top six. Rosenior has a decision to make as to whether to throw him straight back in against Southampton or start with other options like Traore or Scott Twine.