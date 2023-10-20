Hull City loan man steps up recovery from injury with League Two side

Hull City defender Jake Leake has stepped up his recovery from injury with loan club Tranmere Rovers, as detailed on their official club website.

Hull City let the left-back leave on a temporary basis in the last transfer window. The Championship side gave him the green light to get some more experience under his belt.

Leake, 20, has since played five games for Tranmere in all competitions, four of which have come in League Two. However, he has been sidelined over the past couple of months with a hamstring problem.

In this latest update on the Whites’ website, the youngster has joined in with the ‘non-selected’ group in training today. Nigel Adkins’ side face Grant McCann’s Doncaster Rovers at Prenton Park this evening in a battle of ex-Tigers managers.

Hull City loanee steps up recovery

Leake will be eager to get back out on the pitch as soon as he can as he looks to get more minutes. He hasn’t really got going at Tranmere yet this term.

The prospect has been on the books at Hull for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy ranks of the East Yorkshire side.

He has been a regular for the Tigers at various youth levels over recent years and went to Turkey with the first-team over the summer for pre-season.

Leake was loaned out for the first time to Boston United in the 2020/21 season before linking up with Scunthorpe United on a temporary basis last term. He played 16 times for the Iron in the National League but couldn’t prevent them from relegation from the National League.

Hull’s current option in his position is Sporting Lisbon loanee Ruben Vinagre, followed by new signing James Furlong.