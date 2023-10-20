Free agent finds new club after Wrexham exit

Chester have signed goalkeeper Kai Calderbank-Park following his exit from Wrexham, as announced by their official club website.

The National League North side have handed a deal to the stopper. He cut ties with the Red Dragons following their promotion to League Two last season.

Calderbank-Park, 22, saw his deal at the Racecourse Ground expire in late June. His departure was confirmed on the club’s retained list alongside the likes of Ryan Austin, Jake Hyde and Rory Watson.

Chester’s boss Calum McIntyre has said: “Kai strengthens our Goalkeeping department even further and is someone that our Goalkeeper Coach Neil Ebbrell has worked with before.

“We wanted to ensure we had two Goalkeepers in the building that could be called upon at any time without halting the progress of our young keepers out on loan.”

New home for departed Wrexham man

Wrexham signed Calderbank-Park back in September last year to provide competition and depth to their goalkeeping department.

His deal was initially only on a short-term basis before his stay was extended for the full campaign. However, the Welsh side decided not to keep hold of him beyond the summer after they won the National League title.

The Australian, who represents his country at U23 level, has since been weighing up his next move in the game as a free agent and has found himself a new home now at Chester.

He started his career at local side Wollongong before moving to England in 2017. Burnley snapped him up as a youngster and he spent three years on the books at Turf Moor.

Calderbank-Park was loaned out by the Lancashire outfit to non-league sides Curzon Ashton and Hyde United to get some experience under his belt.

The Clarets then released him in 2020 and he had stints at Bury and Connah’s Quay Nomads before Wrexham offered him a contract.

Phil Parkinson takes his Red Dragon side to Valley Parade this weekend to take on his former club Bradford City.