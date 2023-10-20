EFL pundit thinks 50-year-old could be the ideal next manager for Millwall

Millwall are without a manager after parting ways with Gary Rowett this week.

Millwall are on the lookout for a new manager for the first time in four years after parting ways with Rowett earlier this week.

The former Burton Albion, Birmingham City, Derby County, Stoke City, and now Millwall boss oversaw 196 games in charge of the Lions, winning 76 of them.

He’ll certainly be remembered fondly by Millwall fans, but Rowett thinks the time is right to move on and many fans share the same feeling too, with several names having since been linked with the vacancy.

Kevin Muscat is one name being banded around. He spent two years playing for Millwall between 2003 and 2005 and has been in headlines recently, with reports linking him with the Rangers job which Philippe Clement has since landed.

Speaking on the most recent episode of the 72+ podcast, former player and now Football League pundit Jobi McAnuff suggested that Muscat, 50, could be a good fit for The Den, saying:

“I think, and just having a listen and trying to get a feel for what Millwall fans think have gone wrong this year is, again, the identity and the way the team plays I think has been a big factor in that.

“I think they do want to see front-foot football, people aggressive and high energy and I do think Gary Rowett’s just tried to refine things slightly, and that hasn’t gone down too well when you’re not then getting results, so I think maybe someone like a Kevin Muscat, somebody who the fans have an affinity towards.

“Millwall is a very, very unique football club, and I think maybe having someone they could consider one of their own would be something that would energise the stadium and the fanbase.”

Muscat to Millwall?

Muscat was a well-liked name at Millwall during his playing days. And whilst he’s unproven in English management, he has been impressing over in Japan having won the J1 League with Yokohama Marinos last year, and having won the Australian top flight twice with Melbourne Victory before that.

It’d certainly be a gamble for Millwall but like McAnuff suggests; someone who the fans can rally behind, and a manager who knows the values of Millwall football club, could be exactly what they need in this post-Rowett era.

It’s going to be a tough transition period for the club given how long Rowett was in charge for, but it’ll certainly be an attractive opening for a lot of managers out there.

Millwall face Preston North End in the Championship this weekend.