Diangana starts: West Brom team news and predicted XI to face Plymouth Argyle

The latest West Brom team news as Carlos Corberan’s side gear up to face Plymouth Argyle in the Championship.

West Brom host Plymouth Argyle in the Championship this weekend, with the Baggies looking to move up into the play-off places of the Championship table.

They currently sit in 11th and have only lost one of their last six in the league; that defeat came last time out vs Midlands rivals Birmingham City.

Plymouth meanwhile sit in 18th place of the Championship table. They’ve only won one of their last six and play West Brom for the first time since 2016.

West Brom team news

The latest injury concern for West Brom concerns key man John Swift, who’s now facing six weeks on the sidelines with a calf injury.

Jeremy Sarmiento is another new injury concern for Corberan with the man on loan from Brighton facing four weeks out with a quad injury.

The likes of Martin Kelly, Daryl Dike, Josh Maja, and Adam Reach remain longer-term absentees for the Baggies.

Predicted XI

(5-2-2-1)

Palmer (GK)

Phillips

Pieters

Bartley

Kipre

Furlong

Mowatt

Yokuslu

Diangana

Wallace

Thomas-Asante

1 of 20 Who is this? Liam Cooper Joe Rodon Archie Gray Patrick Bamford

We should see a familiar XI to what Corberan has been deploying recently, obviously without Swift though; Grady Diangana looks set to come in in place of him.

Elsewhere, we should see Brandon Thomas-Asante leading the line being West Brom’s only fit and available striker, with a familiar back-five with two attacking wing-backs.

Alex Mowatt could be someone whose position is contested, with the former Barnsley man having displaced Jayson Molumby in the XI, but expect him to start once more.

Tomorrows game kicks off at 3pm.