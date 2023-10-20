Conflicting claims emerge regarding Millwall’s rumoured approach for out-of-work manager

Millwall and Gary Rowett decided to go their separate ways earlier this week. While some thought the manager had run his course at The Den, the majority were caught off guard by his sudden departure.

Since then, the Lions have been linked with a selection of bosses but they will be taking their time to ensure they bring in the right replacement. Until that day comes, Adam Barrett will be heading the team on a caretaker basis.

However, surprise reports emerged on Friday morning stating Millwall had approached former Huddersfield Town manager Warnock over their vacant post.

Now though, conflicting claims have emerged from reporter Witcoop. Speaking on X, he states that it is his belief that Warnock has not been contacted by the Championship club, nor has any other potential candidate to replace Rowett.

Don’t believe Neil Warnock or any manager has been approached by Millwall yet to replace Gary Rowett. Club, who are still assessing their options, have had plenty of outside interest. #Millwall — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) October 20, 2023

Millwall remaining patient

If the Rowett departure caught people by surprise, an announcement of Warnock as his replacement so shortly after reports said Millwall would be taking their time certainly would have.

The 74-year-old is open to returning to the dugout after his exit from Huddersfield Town earlier this season and as an experienced manager with promotions to his name, the Lions could do far worse. However, the expectation would be that Warnock’s return will come at a club in a relegation dogfight rather than one who holds ambitions of breaking into the play-off spots.

It seems sensible for Millwall to take their time with finding a replacement. Rowett looked to have taken the team just about as far as he could have, so they’ll want the next boss to be table to take the squad to the next level.

Time will tell if further claims emerge on the Warnock links but with Millwall taking their time, it may be a little longer before there’s official movement to recruit Rowett’s replacement.