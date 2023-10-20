Charlton Athletic’s clash against Reading may come too soon for 26-year-old as Appleton provides update

Charlton Athletic boss Michael Appleton has admitted this weekend may come too soon for Panutche Camara again.

Charlton Athletic are back in League One action following the international break. They face Reading at The Valley.

Camara, 26, joined the Addicks on loan from Ipswich Town in the last transfer window. He has been out of action over recent times.

Appleton has provided this injury update regarding the midfielder, as per the official club website: “Saturday has come round really quickly for him so that might be too much. What he has done over the last three or four days, certainly working with the players, is show his capabilities and what he can bring to the team as and when we feel is the right time.”

Charlton injury latest

Charlton won’t want to take any risks with Camara to avoid making anything worse. It will be a big boost for them when he is eventually back 100% fit.

He injects more competition and depth in their midfield department. The Guinea-Bissau international, who has four caps under his belt, may also feel he has a point to prove after struggling to break into Ipswich’s side last term.

Camara was a key player for Plymouth Argyle from 2020 to 2022 after joining them from Crawley Town. He played 94 games for the Pilgrims in all competitions and chipped in with 10 goals before Ipswich landed him 12 months ago.

The former Dulwich Hamlet and Crawley Town man was part of Kieran McKenna’s side who gained promotion from the third tier in the last campaign. However, he only managed to play four times for the Tractor Boys, hence why he was allowed to depart in the summer.

Charlton turned to Appleton last month following Dean Holden’s exit and they drew 2-2 with Blackpool at home in their last outing. They are currently sat five points off the play-offs.