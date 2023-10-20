Carlisle United to make transfer decision regarding midfielder in January

Carlisle United boss Paul Simpson has said he will assess Jayden Harris’ situation this winter.

Carlisle United have shipped the midfielder out on loan to Eastleigh recently. He is due to return to the League One side in the January transfer window.

Harris, 24, will be looking to get plenty of game time under his belt in the National League over the next couple of months. In the meantime, his long-term future at Brunton Park is up in the air.

Simpson has provided this update on his situation, as per a report by the News & Star: “I was getting frustrated because his level of performance wasn’t worthy of playing – that’s not me being harsh, it’s me being really honest.

“I decided it would benefit us both if he went out.

“Hopefully he’ll go and have a good few months of playing and we can see where he’s at and reassess it in January.”

Carlisle have decision to make

Carlisle landed Harris in August last year and he penned a three-year deal until the summer of 2025. He made 24 appearances in all competitions last term, 18 of which came in the league, as his side won promotion from League Two.

He has since made four appearances in this campaign but has slipped down the pecking order recently, hence why he was given the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis.

The fact he was allowed to depart outside of a transfer window meant that dropping into non-league was his only option. He will have the chance to join another Football League club in January if an opportunity of that ilk arises.

Harris is a product of the Fulham academy but never made for their first-team as a youngster. Instead, he played for the likes of Woking, Aldershot Town and Hampton and Richmond Borough before Carlisle took a chance on him just over 12 months ago.

The Cumbrians are back in action this weekend with a lengthy away trip to face table toppers Portsmouth at Fratton Park.