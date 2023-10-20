Cardiff City keen on 29-year-old who has entered final 12 months of contract

Cardiff City are keen on Besiktas midfielder Salih Ucan, according to a report by Turkish news outlet Fanatik.

Cardiff City have made a strong start to life under Erol Bulut. They are currently sat in 8th position in the Championship table and are only outside the play-offs by a single point.

The Bluebirds have the chance to bolster their ranks in the upcoming January transfer window. Ucan, 29, is the latest name to be linked with a switch to Wales.

According to Fanatik, Bulut is making a ‘plan’ to lure the Turkey international to the Cardiff City Stadium this winter.

Cardiff eyeing midfielder

Cardiff could see Ucan as someone to bolster their options in the middle of the park. He isn’t guaranteed regular first-team football at Besiktas at the moment.

He has made seven appearances in all competitions so far this term but only two of them have come in the Turkish Super Lig.

Ucan was snapped up by the Istanbul giants back in 2021 from Alanyaspor and has since played 54 games altogether, chipping in with four goals. He has also spent time away on loan at Istanbul Basaksehir.

His contract at Besiktas Stadium expires at the end of this campaign. His side risk losing him for free in June 2024 unless they can cash in on him in January, assuming he doesn’t pen an extension in the meantime.

Ucan started out at Bucaspor and Fenerbahce before having spells in Italy at Roma and Empoli. He has also spent time in Switzerland at Sion in the past.

Cardiff could hand him the chance to play in England for the first time. They are back in action this weekend with a trip to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers.