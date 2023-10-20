Cannon starts: QPR team news and predicted XI to face Huddersfield Town

The latest QPR team news as Gareth Ainsworth’s side gear up to face Huddersfield Town in the Championship.

QPR head to Huddersfield Town in the Championship tomorrow afternoon, with the R’s looking for just their third win of the season so far.

The Londoners currently sit in 22nd place of the table and go up against a Town side who sit in 19th, with new boss Darren Moore currently winless after four games at the helm.

Last season, the Terriers won 2-1 at Loftus Road, with QPR then drawing the reverse fixture 1-1 in the February.

QPR team news

Sam Field is available after serving a one-game suspension vs Blackburn Rovers last time out.

Elsewhere, West London Sport say that Steve Cook (hamstring) is a doubt, whilst Morgan Fox (knee) will definitely miss this one, and the next few weeks at least.

Reggie Cannon looks poised to make his debt after featuring for the club’s development side in midweek.

Predicted XI

(4-2-3-1)

Begovic (GK)

Paal

Clarke-Salter

Dunne

Cannon

Colback

Field

Chair

Dykes

Willock

Armstrong

After a failed experiment vs Blackburn last time out, expect Ainsworth to resort to a more familiar 4-2-3-1 formation, and expect Field to come straight into the line up.

He should start in front of the defence alongside Jack Colback to give the R’s a firm base, in a game where they simply have to avoid defeat.

Cannon could come straight in for Ziyad Larkeche who played at right-back last time out, whilst Lyndon Dykes could start in behind Sinclair Armstrong as the no.9.

Whether or not the R’s have turned a corner during the international break remains to be seen. But they’re certainly in store for another tough outing this weekend.

The game kicks off at 3pm tomorrow.