Bristol Rovers boss refuses to rule out swoop for free agent after Blackburn Rovers exit

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton hasn’t shut the door on a swoop for Daniel Ayala following his exit from Blackburn Rovers.

Bristol Rovers have been casting their eyes over the defender recently. The League One side have been struck with a few injuries at the back.

Ayala, 32, left Ewood Park at the end of last season. His contract expired in late June and he has since been weighing up his next move in the game as a free agent.

Barton has provided this update on his situation, as per a report by BristolWorld: “He came in for a couple of days, just to get a baseline on him. He’s a good lad, a good size, certainly how quick we are picking up knocks and niggles at the minute, it may be something we explore.

“We’ll keep monitoring that, he’s obviously missed a bit of game time and a bit of pre-season time, with a disrupted kind of spell in the off-season.

“If it works for both parties I think it could be something we visit, but again that will depend on how quickly we get players returning to play and whether we can kind of strike a deal in the midst of that.”

Bristol Rovers latest

Landing Ayala would be a shrewd decision by Bristol Rovers if he is fit. He would inject useful experience into their ranks ahead of the rest of the campaign.

He has made 343 appearances in his career to date since moving to England from Spain as a youngster back in 2007.

The centre-back was snapped up by Liverpool from Sevilla and went on to play five first-team games during his time on Merseyside. He also had loan spells away from Anfield in the Championship at Hull City and Derby County to get some experience under his belt.

Norwich City then snapped him up on a permanent basis in 2011 and he has since gone on to play for Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough and lastly Blackburn in the second tier.

Ayala still has time on his side and will be eager to find a new home as soon as he can. Bristol Rovers will have a decision to make soon.

In the meantime, they face an away trip to Burton Albion this weekend.