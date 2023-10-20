Blackburn Rovers loan ace to miss Cardiff City clash through injury picked up on international duty

Blackburn Rovers will be without Andrew Moran against Cardiff City but the attacking midfielder shouldn’t be out for long, Jon Dahl Tomasson has said.

Blackburn Rovers recruited Moran on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer transfer window. The Seagulls’ aim was to have him playing regular first-team football for the season and he’s got just that at Ewood Park.

Moran has played 10 times for Rovers across all competitions, starting in five of his eight Championship outings. His highlight performance came in the cup against Cardiff City, scoring twice and providing two assists as Tomasson’s side won 5-2.

However, with the Bluebirds up next this weekend, Moran will be forced to watch on from the sidelines.

The 21-year-old picked up an injury while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland’s U21s, forcing him to the sidelines. Tomasson said to the press before the game that it is hoped he won’t be out for long though, stating:

“Andy Moran was unlucky to get injured with Ireland Under-21s but it’s not going to take a long time, which is positive.”

In his absence

Moran dropped to the bench for the win over QPR prior to the break, so it could be that Blackburn Rovers go with a similar lineup and setup in their clash with Cardiff this weekend. Dilan Markanday, Arnor Sigurdsson and Sammie Szmodics all stated with Joe Rankin-Costello also in midfield while Sondre Tronstad sat in a deeper role.

In that setup, Moran probably would’ve been in with a shout of starting on the left-wing or in one of the advanced midfielder roles. However, his injury means Tomasson may go unchanged.

It’s a blow for Moran to miss the tie against a team he’s already starred against this season but the hope will be that he can return to fitness swiftly and get himself back in contention for a Blackburn Rovers starting spot.