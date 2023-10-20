Barnsley loan man could return after this weekend

Barnsley youngster Aiden Marsh may be playing his last game for York City this weekend, as per the York Press.

Barnsley sent the attacker to the National League side on loan last month. He is due to return to the League One outfit after the Minstermen’s clash against Eastleigh tomorrow.

Marsh, 20, joined the non-league club on a four-week deal. He has since made four league appearances.

York’s assistant boss Neil Cox has provided this update on the youngster’s situation, as per the York Press: “I am unsure (on Marsh staying), we’ll decide after this weekend. We’ll speak to them and see what they want to do, I know he went back and played a behind-closed-doors friendly against Manchester United the other week because he couldn’t play in the FA Cup.”

Barnsley return on the cards

Barnsley let Marsh leave for York to get some more experience under his belt. He was on the books of the Tykes’ academy before switching to South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United in 2011.

The prospect then spent three years at Bramall Lane before heading back to Oakwell. The forward penned his first professional deal back in 2020.

Marsh made his debut in January 2022 in a Championship fixture against AFC Bournemouth and has since played 15 more times for the Reds’ first-team, chipping in with three goals and a single assist.

He was loaned out to Scunthorpe last term to get some game time and played three times for the Iron before heading back to his parent club.

Barnsley will have a decision to make regarding what to do with Marsh next should York decide against extending his stay. His contract with the Tykes expires at the end of this campaign and he is due to become a free agent in June 2024 as things stand with his long-term future up in the air as well.