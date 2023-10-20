Ainsworth lauds QPR player who is ‘one of the best’ in the league ahead of Saturday return

QPR head to Huddersfield Town in the Championship on Saturday, with Sam Field returning to the side after serving a one-game suspension.

Field, 25, missed QPR’s last outing vs Blackburn Rovers through suspension, after the midfielder received his fifth yellow card of the season in the previous outing vs Leeds United.

And Field’s absence was noticeable in QPR’s 4-0 defeat at home to Blackburn. But boss Gareth Ainsworth is looking forward to having Field back in the side this weekend as the R’s head up north to face Huddersfield Town.

Speaking to the club, Ainsworth said of Field:

“Sam’s a massive player for this club.”

Ainsworth added:

“I think he’s one of the best midfielders in the Championship. Sam Field in the team makes such a difference. No disrespect to any of the other midfielders, he’s a good player, he’s a hell of a player. His character and the person he is, makes him the player he is.”

Lastly, Ainsworth said on Field:

“He just gives everything, Sam. Real warrior for the cause, but some quality on the ball as well. He’s definitely going to be a welcome return to the squad on Saturday.”

Field was named both Player’s Player of the Year and Supporters’ Player of the Year last time round. He’s since made 10 appearances in the Championship this time round, but sees his contract come to an end next summer.

A welcome return for QPR

During this tough spell, Ainsworth needs his best players available and on the pitch, and Field is certainly one of QPR’s leaders and influencers.

His presence in the middle of the park gives the team so much more stability and steel and his absence vs Blackburn Rovers contributed to their downfall that day.

This game against Huddersfield is another huge one for the R’s and Ainsworth will be delighted to have Field back available for the weekend, with pressure really starting to mount on the QPR boss.

Kick off is at 3pm tomorrow.