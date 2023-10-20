21-year-old opens up on Leeds United transfer rumours, England is ‘the dream destination’

Leeds United’s rumoured transfer target Noel Tornqvist has said he’s proud to have drawn the interest, admitting England is his ‘dream destination’.

Leeds United had a turbulent summer transfer window but they still managed to make some strong additions to their squad. It has helped them to 5th in the Championship table at this early stage, but there’s no doubt that Daniel Farke will be keen to close the gap on the top two over the coming weeks and months.

In their bid to do so, some fresh winter signings wouldn’t go amiss. One player linked with the Whites is goalkeeper Tornqvist, who currently plays in Sweden with Mjallby AIF.

Now, the 21-year-old shot-stopper has opened up on the rumours of Elland Road interest.

Speaking with Fotbollskanalen (quotes via Sport Witness), Tornqvist stated he’s proud to have drawn attention from elsewhere, with Danish side FC Copenhagen also said to be admirers. He said:

“Of course, it’s great… An acknowledgment that you have done something good. It makes you happy and proud. It sounds cliché, but that’s kind of how it is. I’m very happy with my season.”

Tornqvist went onto insist that despite his pride over the interest, his full focus is on matters with Mjallby. However, he admitted playing in England would be a dream.

“It’s probably the Premier League and English football,” he replied when asked about his dream destination.

“You always remember when you were smaller with Saturdays at 4pm. You might have had a match of your own in the morning, then you met some friends and watched English football. So, England is the dream destination.”

Catching the eye

Leeds United are always on the lookout for new young talents and they’ve not been afraid to cast their net to the European market over the years. For that reason, it’s not a surprise that Tornqvist’s performances in the Allsvenskan have caught the eye.

He has nailed down his spot as the Mjallby no.1 over the course of 2023, keeping 11 clean sheets in 29 games overall. His displays have put him on the international radar too, notching three caps for Sweden’s U21s.

With Leeds United among those keen, it might not be long before Tornqvist earns himself an eye-catching move and given his comments on playing in England, the Championship club might be hopeful of striking a deal for the talented shot-stopper.