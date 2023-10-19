‘Very intense, very tough’ – Sheffield Wednesday ace offers insight into early days of ‘top coach’ Danny Rohl’s reign

Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass has spoken highly of new boss Danny Rohl after a ‘very good’ but ‘tough’ and ‘intense’ start to his reign.

Sheffield Wednesday’s dismal start to the season led to Spanish boss Xisco Munoz being sacked prior to the international break. Caretaker boss Neil Thompson led the Owls to a draw with Huddersfield Town in his singular game in charge and shortly after, a new boss was brought in.

German coach Rohl has taken the helm at Hillsborough in what is his first senior management role. He’s held positions as a youth coach and as a no.2 to top bosses like Hansi Flick and Ralph Hasenhuttl and is now tasked with leading Wednesday to safety.

His first game in charge awaits this weekend with Watford welcoming Rohl to the Championship. Now, ahead of the tie, Josh Windass has spoken to the media to offer an insight into the early days of the new boss’ reign.

As quoted by Sheffield Wednesday’s official X account, he said:

“A very good first few days, very intense, very tough.

“On the manager’s first day he showed us a presentation of what he wants us to do and how he wants us to do things. He has said there is no time to lose which is true, I have really enjoyed these few days, he is a young coach with an excellent background and I’m looking forward to working with him. He looks like a top, top coach.

“This guy has worked with elite players, he has put a lot of demands on us, given us a lot of instruction and the boys are enjoying it.

“On the first day he told us his core principles and what is not negotiable. I really hope we can translate all the work into performances.”

The next steps

After taking the early days of his reign to set his principles into stone, Rohl will now be determined to see his hard work reflect in Sheffield Wednesday’s on-pitch displays. There’s no doubt that there needs to be a big step up and they need to get on a run if they’re to start moving up the Championship table.

From Windass’ words, the 34-year-old is in no mood to waste time and after the ‘very intense’ start, the players should be aware of what Rohl will be demanding of them.

In Watford, Sheffield Wednesday are facing another struggling side low on confidence. If Rohl’s side can get at the Hornets and get the travelling faithful behind them, there might just be something in this game for the Owls.