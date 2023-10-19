Valerien Ismael rejected offer to bring former 16-goal/assist star back to Watford

Watford boss Valerien Ismael has revealed he turned down the chance to bring Emmanuel Dennis back to the club in the summer.

Watford only had Nigerian forward Dennis on the books for a year, signing him from Club Brugge in the summer of 2021. He was a standout performer for the Hornets too, notching 10 goals and six assists in 37 games for the club.

However, his efforts weren’t enough to inspire the club to survival and upon their relegation, he made a move to Nottingham Forest. Dennis had a limited impact at the City Ground last season though and ultimately, he was loaned to Istanbul Basaksehir for the 2023/24 campaign.

Now though, Watford boss Ismael has revealed he passed up on the chance to bring Dennis back to the club.

As quoted by the Watford Observer, Ismael gave a brief answer on the offer to bring him back, saying:

“His name came on my desk, but I said no. Simple as that.”

An opportunity missed?

Over the first half of his only season at Watford, Dennis showed just how potent he can be in the Premier League. Ultimately, his form fell away as the club’s struggles deepened, ending in a drop to the Championship.

There were no doubt frustrating moments in the 25-year-old’s time at Vicarage Road but given how Watford have struggled this season, you have to think someone who can be as good as Dennis can would’ve helped their fortunes.

Watford are down in 20th in the Championship table and have 14 goals to their name after 11 games. Vakoun Bayo, Mileta Jajovic and Matheus Martins have three goals each, so it will be hoped they can really catch alight help fire the Hornets back up the league after a dismal start to the season.