‘They’ll get through this one’ – Norwich City vs Leeds United prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Norwich City vs Leeds United prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Norwich City welcome Daniel Farke back to Carrow Road this weekend, almost two years after he left the club.

The German is now in charge of Leeds United and his side have started the 2023/24 season fairly well, currently sitting in 5th place of the Championship table after the opening 11 games.

David Wagner is in charge of the Canaries, and his side sit in 7th. They started well, but three defeats in their last five Championship outings has thrown them out of the top six.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Expect very little emotion from Farke this weekend. He’ll be fully focussed on getting the win with Leeds and against an out of form Norwich side, that’s very doable.

“The Canaries have hit a bit of an impasse and the break came at a good time for them, but I struggle to see them coping with Leeds’ attacking prowess this weekend.

“Leeds are starting to come together and despite some disappointing results this season, I reckon they’ll get through this one relatively comfortably.”

Norwich City vs Leeds United prediction: 0-2

James Ray

“This is going to be an interesting one to keep an eye on. The hosts haven’t been in great form of late but they still boast a decent record at Carrow Road, winning four of their five Championship games there.

“And, with Leeds fairly inconsistent on the road, this could end up being a close tie.

“I’m leaning towards an away win just because Farke’s side have the advantage in terms of quality across the squad and that attack can cause anyone serious problems. I wouldn’t be surprised if Norwich get something from this, but I’m going to go for an away win.”

Norwich City vs Leeds United prediction: 1-2