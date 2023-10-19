‘The right time’ – Gary Rowett delivers honest verdict on Millwall exit after surprise developments

Millwall’s departed manager Gary Rowett has said it felt like the right time to move on after his exit was confirmed on Wednesday night.

Millwall have endured a tough start to the season and pressure had been growing on Rowett. Some sections of the fanbase were of the belief that the manager had taken the Lions as far as he could after last season’s play-off collapse but the Wednesday night announcement of his exit caught fans off guard.

While some had called for change, few would have expected his exit to be confirmed towards the end of the international break and just a matter of days before the next game.

Now, speaking live on TalkSPORT and relayed by reporter Richard Cawley, Rowett has offered insight into the decision.

He stated that it felt like ‘the right time’ to leave Millwall, insisting that the decision was mutual after conversations with chairman James Berylson. He said:

“If I’m being honest, it just felt the right time. You know as a manager and you know as a club – it just feels like it needs something a little different.

“That was kind of fundamental to the decision. It was a mutual thing. I know sometimes people say ‘oh, he’s been sacked and that’s how they have put it out’ but it genuinely was. I spoke to the chairman last night and I’ve got a good relationship with everyone at the club.”

Time for a change?

Questions will be asked of the timing. It would have been much easier to begin the managerial search at the start of the two weeks off rather than towards the end of the break, but these are the cards that Millwall have been dealt.

All in all, Rowett did well to turn the Lions into a side that can compete for the play-offs. They came close last but year but fell just short and after a slow start to this season, it does feel like a good time for a new boss with new ideas to come in.

Time will tell just who takes the helm at The Den now though, and just where Rowett ends up next. He’ll certainly be viewed as a solid option for a Championship club if one opts to make a change in the coming weeks.

Millwall face Preston North End this weekend and will be under the caretaker management of Adam Barrett. The Lions sit 15th, three points off the play-offs.