‘Take some stopping’ – Stockport County vs Grimsby Town prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Stockport County vs Grimsby Town prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Saturday.

Stockport County are top of the League Two table after their recent run of strong form. The Hatters won 3-1 away at Harrogate Town last time out.

Dave Challinor’s side are unbeaten in their last nine games in all competitions. They are currently two points clear ahead of Notts County at the summit.

As for Grimsby, they find themselves down in 18th position after a tricky start to the season. The Mariners lost 2-0 at home to Accrington Stanley last weekend.

Here a selection of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Stockport are a winning machine right now and they will take some stopping this season as they look to gain promotion from League One. They have some top quality players at League Two level in the likes of Louie Barry, Nick Powell and Antoni Sarcevic.

“The Hatters have also been boosted by the return of striker Kyle Wootton recently from injury. Grimsby are in for a long afternoon at Edgeley Park if recent form is anything to go by.

“Paul Hurst’s side have won just once in their last nine outings in all competitions. To make matters worse, defender Luke Waterfall is also suspended for this one.”

Stockport County vs Grimsby Town prediction: 3-1

1 of 20 Who is this? Liam Cooper Joe Rodon Archie Gray Patrick Bamford

James Ray

“It’s hard to see anything other than a home win here. Stockport County are in unassailable form and with Grimsby’s struggles on the road continuing, you’d think the hosts will claim another three points in this one.

“After a bit of a slow start, the Hatters are starting to show exactly why they were widely tipped for success this season. The Mariners find themselves at the other end of the spectrum and with no away wins in League Two, I don’t think their fortunes change in this one.

“I’ll go for a 3-0 home win.”

Stockport County vs Grimsby Town prediction: 3-0