‘Such a tough game for Rooney’ – Middlesbrough vs Birmingham City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Middlesbrough vs Birmingham City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Middlesbrough hist Birmingham City in the Championship this weekend, where all the talk will be about new Blues boss Wayne Rooney.

He replaced John Eustace during the international break. He’s tasked with taking Birmingham City to the next level, though he has a tough act to follow with Eustace leaving the club in 6th place of the Championship table.

Boro meanwhile have been in fine form of late. Rooney’s former Manchester United teammate Michael Carrick has seen his side win their last five in all competitions, moving up into 16th in the process.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“This is such an interesting game. All the talk with be about Rooney and whether he can maintain Blues’ decent form. But he shouldn’t and obviously won’t be judged on this game.

“It’ll be fascinating to see whether or not Blues line up or play differently. Middlesbrough as well are bang in form right now and so it’s such a tough game for Rooney and his new side.

“Middlesbrough will have been hard at work over the break and they’ll be wondering what to expect from Rooney’s Birmingham City this weekend.

“I’ll have to say draw in this one.”

Middlesbrough vs Birmingham City prediction: 1-1

1 of 20 Who is this? Liam Cooper Joe Rodon Archie Gray Patrick Bamford

James Ray

“It’s crucial that Rooney’s Birmingham City tenure gets off to a good start. The team was performing well and taking good strides forward under Eustace, so if that progress slows and form drops under Rooney, it won’t take long for critics of him and the club’s decision to hire him to emerge.

“An away game against Middlesbrough makes for a tough start too. Carrick’s new-look side is starting to gain momentum and with the home crowd behind them, they should be hopeful of ruining Rooney’s debut.

“I think they might do that too. I’m backing the hosts to win 2-1.”

Middlesbrough vs Birmingham City prediction: 2-1