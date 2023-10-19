Stoke City man returns from loan spell away two months early

Stoke City midfielder Sonny Singh has returned to his parent club following his loan at Hereford, as announced by the non-league side.

Stoke City let the youngster head out the exit door on a temporary basis in August until January to get some experience under his belt. He went on to make three appearances in the National League North.

Singh, 19, is now back with the Potters. The Championship side now have a decision to make on what to do with him next.

Hereford boss Paul Caddis, formerly of Birmingham City and Swindon Town in the Football League, has said, as per his club’s official website: “Sonny has returned to Stoke after spending a period with us on loan. He came in at a crucial time to add to a depleted squad and I’d like to thank him for his effort and commitment, and wish him all the best in his future career.

“I’d also like to place on record our gratitude to Stoke City for trusting us with one of their young players.”

Stoke youngster returns

Singh has spells in the academies at Leicester City and Sunderland before he signed for Stoke. He joined the Potters in July last year on a free transfer.

The teenager is yet to make a senior appearance for Alex Neil’s side but has been a regular in the middle of the park for the U21s over the past 12 months or so.

He remains down the pecking order of the senior team due to the abundance of options that they have in their position. Therefore, he is expected to link back up with the development squad for the time being.

His loan stint to Hereford over the summer was an opportunity for him to get some game time and boost his development. However, he wasn’t quite able to break into their side under Caddis.

Stoke are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Singh’s former club Sunderland as they look to return to winning ways.

It has been a slow start to the season for the Potters and they find themselves down in 21st position, just two points above the drop zone.