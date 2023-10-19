Star forward in contention for Leeds United return but summer signing faces ‘a couple more weeks’ out

Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto is in contention to return against Norwich City but Djed Spence is among the injured players still out, Daniel Farke has said.

Leeds United head to Carrow Road to face Farke’s former club Norwich City this weekend. The German spent over four years with the Canaries, leading them from the Championship to the Premier League twice.

He’s trying to repeat that feat once again this season, but this time in the Leeds dugout. The Whites sit 5th in the Championship table after 11 games, holding 19 points to their name.

A win over his former club could move the visitors as high as 3rd and ahead of the game, an update emerge on Leeds United’s sidelined players.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as relayed by reporter Beren Cross), exciting forward Gnonto will be in contention after a successful return to training over the international break. On the Italian, Farke said:

“Willy back in team training since last Sunday. No problems so far. Has not played for a while. Good in training. A topic for the squad on Saturday.”

It seems Jamie Shackleton could be in contention too after recovering from a shoulder injury and returning to training. However, Junior Firpo remains out alongside Djed Spence, who faces a ‘couple more weeks’ before he can come back into sessions with the squad.

Stuart Dallas’ training has been integrated but he too is still some way away from a return to action.

Looking for the win

Farke found plenty of success during his time at Norwich City and he’ll be hoping for the same this weekend, but this time from the away dugout. A win would make it three league victories in a row but if they can avoid defeat, it would mean Leeds United have lost just one Championship game in their last 10 outings.

Norwich City can provide problems for the visitors though. David Wagner’s side have ambitions of fighting for promotion too and after a tough run before the break, they’ll be determined to bounce back.

The Canaries have won just one of their last five league games but they have still won four of their five Championship games at Carrow Road.