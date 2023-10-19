Reporter shares insight into Mark Kennedy’s Lincoln City exit and the club’s search for a new boss

Lincoln City parted ways with Mark Kennedy last night.

Lincoln City dismissed Kennedy and assistant head coach Danny Butterfield last night, after a year-and-a-half in charge which saw the Irishman win 25 of 73 games in charge.

The Imps currently sit in 16th place of the League One table and reporter Michael Hortin says that the search to find Kennedy’s replacement is underway, but that nobody has been approached as of yet.

Hortin posted on X:

“No potential head coach had been approached as of last night. The plan is to go through a process to look at what is needed and who matches that. Whilst they clearly want a new person as soon as possible, they do not want to be hasty.”

And Hortin also gave some insight into why Kennedy was dismissed.

He says that the main reason behind Kennedy’s exit was the fact that Lincoln City want to buy, develop, and eventually sell players in order to fund their rise up the Football League, but that Kennedy’s style of play wasn’t moulding players into ones that would be desirable to clubs further up the pyramid, i.e. players that play in a possession-based side.

What next for Lincoln City?

Kennedy will go down as a well-liked and relatively successful manager for Lincoln City. But the reasons for his exit, as relayed by Hortin, make his exit make sense.

Lincoln City have been stalling in the league over the past few months and Kennedy’s style of play was at times tough to watch, and the players weren’t being moulded into that desirable mould that Hortin mentions above.

Expect the Imps do to their due diligence before bringing in a new manager and expect a similar kind of appointment to Kennedy; an unproven name with a good reputation in coaching, but one who favours the more possession-based style of play.

Lincoln City go up against Fleetwood Town in League One this weekend.