QPR could be without key defender for trip to Huddersfield Town

QPR head to Huddersfield Town in the Championship this weekend.

QPR head up north to face Huddersfield Town in the Championship on Saturday, with the R’s looking for their third away win of the season.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side have won at Cardiff City and Middlesbrough this season, but they’re yet to win at home and currently find themsleves down in 22nd place of the Championship table.

The R’s don’t have a lengthy injury list, but West London Sport say that QPR could be without Steve Cook this weekend after the centre-back missed the last outing vs Blackburn Rovers with a hamstring injury.

Morgan Fox meanwhile will definitely miss out after the Welshman underwent minor surgery on a knee injury sustained against Coventry City last month.

On a positive note, new signing Reggie Cannon is in line to make his debut after playing in a development side game for QPR this week.

Huddersfield currently sit in 19th and are winless in four games under new boss Darren Moore. But the Terriers have drawn with the likes of Ipswich Town and Coventry City since Moore’s arrival last month.

QPR vs Huddersfield Town…

Huddersfield haven’t been great this season, and with QPR having done better on the road than they have at home, this is definitely a chance for the R’s to put some points on the board.

Moore though will have the same feeling. QPR have been terrible this season and Moore will see this as a good chance to claim his first win as Town boss.

The absence of Fox and potentially Cook is a huge blow for Ainsworth; Cook especially given his experience and leadership qualities.

But the potential inclusion of Cannon is a huge positive and Ainsworth may even opt to start the USA international.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 3pm.