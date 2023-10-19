‘New manager bounce’ – Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Watford come into their clash with Sheffield Wednesday in dire need of an upturn in form. The Hornets are way down in 20th place having won none of their last five Championship games, with three of those being defeats.

Given the club’s history of changing managers you would think Valerien Ismael would be under some big pressure now. However, he was handed a new contract earlier this month, indicating the board’s backing of him.

As for Sheffield Wednesday, they will be lead by new boss Danny Rohl for the first time.

The highly-regarded German coach replaced Xisco Munoz during the international break and has a big task on his hands. The Owls are bottom of the Championship table and are yet to claim a win in their 11 games.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“In terms of quality across the squad, Watford definitely have the upper hand. However, the Hornets have been really poor across the board this season, and they need to start picking up results.

“A clash with Sheffield Wednesday might seem like a great chance to get a much-needed win, and it is. However, a team under new management is always a threat and with a highly-rated coach like Rohl in charge, the Owls could be dangerous.

“It’s tough to call how this will pan out as Rohl makes his managerial debut but the cliche new manager bounce could come in handy. I’m backing the visitors to get a good point on the road.”

Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction: 1-1

Luke Phelps

“This game is so interesting. Like Wayne Rooney at Birmingham City this weekend, all the talk with be about Rohl in this one, and for the German, I think a goal and a point would be a great result here.

“Nobody is expecting any major turnaround any time soon. But I’m really excited by this guy and optimistic that he’ll deliver results in the long run.

“Watford will want to keep this new-look Wednesday side at bay and get some points of their own, with the Hornets having been poor this season.

“But I’ll say draw as well.”

Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction: 1-1