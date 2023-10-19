‘Need to be wary’ – Portsmouth vs Carlisle United prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Portsmouth vs Carlisle United prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday.

Portsmouth come into this weekend’s game against Carlisle United as leaders of League One. They’re the only unbeaten team left in the third-tier having won eight and drawn four of their league outings thus far.

In fact, John Mousinho’s side haven’t lost a League One game since falling to defeat against Sheffield Wednesday back in March. Pompey have also won four straight games at Fratton Park.

It sets Carlisle United up for a tough afternoon. The Cumbrians have two wins in their 13 league games since rising from League Two and are in 20th place, three points above the relegation zone but with all four teams below them holding games in hand.

Paul Simpson’s side picked up a first away win of the season in their last game on road, beating Bolton Wanderers.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Portsmouth have been a formidable outfit this season and having won five in a row, they’ve not been showing any signs of slowing down. And, a home game against Carlisle United presents them with a great chance to extend their run further.

“Pompey must be cautious though. Carlisle’s win over Bolton shows they’re not to be overlooked, so the hosts need to be wary of the threats Simpson’s side can offer.

“However, I do think Portsmouth will claim a fairly routine victory here. I’ll go for 2-0 to the hosts.”

Portsmouth vs Carlisle United prediction: 2-0

1 of 20 Who is this? Liam Cooper Joe Rodon Archie Gray Patrick Bamford

Harry Mail

“Portsmouth have been brilliant so far this season and are hoping that this is the year that they can finally secure their return to the Championship.

“John Mousinho has done an impressive job since taking over from Danny Cowley at Fratton Park. His side are grinding out results and I can see them doing the same again this weekend.

“Carlisle are still finding their feet in the third tier and lost 1-0 at home to Leyton Orient last time out. However, they are capable of shock results so it may not be an easy win for the hosts.”

Portsmouth vs Carlisle United: 1-0