League Two club swoop for 29-year-old who was on trial with QPR in the summer

QPR’s summer trialist Dominic Gape has completed a move to League Two side Sutton United, it has been confirmed.

QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth worked with midfielder Gape during their time together at Wycombe Wanderers. He first linked up with the Chairboys on loan in the summer of 2016 and in the following January, the move was made permanent.

Gape 204 times for Wycombe during his time at the club but at the end of last season, he left at the end of his contract.

Ainsworth took the chance to bring him to QPR on trial as he bid to find a new club. However, the R’s ultimately never signed Gape and he’s remained out of the game since. Now though, it has been confirmed that the ex-Southampton man has found a new home.

Sutton United have confirmed on their official club website that the 29-year-old has signed on a free transfer. He will don the no.26 shirt with Matt Gray’s U’s.

1 of 20 Who is this? Liam Cooper Joe Rodon Archie Gray Patrick Bamford

A shrewd move?

While Gape has been without a club for a little while, he makes for a shrewd addition to Sutton United’s midfield ranks.

A move to the Championship with QPR might have come as a bit of a surprise despite his relationship with Ainsworth. He didn’t play a particularly prevalent role for Wycombe Wanderers during their time in the second-tier so might’ve found game time hard to come by.

With Gray’s Sutton though, his level of experience should be of great value. He’s played in League One and League Two before, winning promotions from both divisions during his time at Adams Park as well.

Sutton United currently sit bottom of the League Two table after a challenging start. They’ve won two of their 13 games so far and are three points away from safety.