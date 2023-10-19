Journalist says 43-year-old will be in the thoughts of Millwall after club part ways with Gary Rowett

Millwall and Gary Rowett parted ways last night, after spending four years at The Den.

Millwall are now on the lookout for their next boss.

It’s not a familiar process for the Lions who gave Rowett ample time to try and get the club into a top six position. But despite his best efforts, and despite growing investment from the top, Millwall couldn’t quite achieve it.

There’s a handful of managers currently out of work, though where Millwall might look; be that overseas or elsewhere in England, remains to be seen.

But one manager currently on the market is John Eustace. The 43-year-old was controversially sacked by Birmingham City this month, only to be replaced by Wayne Rooney.

And journalist Darren Witcoop thinks that Eustace will definitely be a name on Millwall minds as they go in search of their next boss.

He posted on X:

“Felt like Gary Rowett always swimming against the tide at Millwall after last season’s collapse. Timing is strange though which makes you think a manager already earmarked. John Eustace will certainly be in the thoughts after his exit from Rowett’s old club Birmingham.”

Eustace to Millwall?

Given the timing, Eustace to Millwall certainly makes sense. And with all due respect to Rowett who did a good job at The Den, Eustace may be a tactical improvement on the departed former Millwall boss.

He showed with Birmingham City that he’s a coach and manager with great tactical nouse. He was a very well-liked name at the club and among the fans and he left Blues in 6th place of the table, so he’s got very recent experience.

It all depends on which way the Lions want to go with their next manager. They have a good set of players and with a bit of fine-tuning, they could quite easily become top six contenders.

Adam Barrett is the caretaker boss for this weekend’s game vs Preston North End.