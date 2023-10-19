John Mousinho shares Portsmouth’s current stance on deal for 22-year-old amid extended trial

Portsmouth will not be signing winger Josh Martin for now but John Mousinho has confirmed he can continue training with the club.

Portsmouth have had free agent Martin training with them for some time now. He’s been based in the area recently and given that he’s still without a club after his Norwich City release, Pompey gave him the chance to train with their squad.

A decision has been made after his extended stint with the club now, with Mousinho stating they will now be signing him now.

However, while speaking to The News, the Portsmouth boss stated that Martin is more than welcome to keep training with his squad to maintain his fitness while he waits for his next opportunity. Mousinho was full of praise for the 22-year-old winger and while he refused to rule out a potential move if needs be, the current stance is that he won’t be signed.

“As long as Josh wants to train with us, he is welcome to do so. It’s always with an eye if anything changes for us, but also to keep him ticking over should anyone else want to come in and swoop.

“Hopefully not one of our rivals, but he’s a really good kid and if there is something out there for him and nothing opens up here, then I’m sure he will do well somewhere.”

He later added:

“We want to be sensible and will always bring players in if we feel it’s necessary, but, at the moment, the balance of the squad is quite good.

“I’ve not ruled it out, you never know what’s going to change with injuries or suspensions. I wouldn’t rule it out, but, at the same time, we aren’t looking to add anything to the squad at the moment.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Liam Cooper Joe Rodon Archie Gray Patrick Bamford

What next for Martin?

Martin may well continue training with Portsmouth to maintain his fitness but it seems that the chances of landing a deal there are slim. Unless there’s a sudden shortage of wingers, his chances of finding a new club look to lie away from Fratton Park.

Given that he’s got experience in the Championship and League One, it might not be long before someone makes a move. The fact he’s been maintaining a good level of fitness with Pompey should help his efforts to land a new team too.

While Portsmouth won’t be moving soon, Mousinho did admit that a winger signing could be made in January depending on the situation they find themselves in. If Martin is still without a club then and another option out wide is needed, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he comes into consideration.