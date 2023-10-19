Ipswich Town man seeing specialist today, he could be out for ‘months’ says McKenna

Ipswich Town man Wes Burns is set to see a specialist on a shoulder injury today, and boss Kieran McKenna has warned that he could be out for months.

Ipswich Town take on Rotherham United in the Championship tomorrow night.

The Tractor Boys make the trip up to South Yorkshire for a game under the lights and in front of the Sky Sports cameras, where McKenna will be expecting another win for his in form side.

Ipswich though have some injury concerns coming out of this international break though. Freddie Ladapo picked up an Achilles injury in the break and will also see a specialist today, whilst Burns suffered a shoulder injury while on international duty with Wales.

Speaking on Burns, McKenna told SuffolkNews:

“Wes is seeing a specialist today, so we will find out a little bit more about what the plan is.”

McKenna added:

“It’s a shoulder injury so it’ll depend on whether it’s a surgical repair or conservative treatment. In the discussions at the moment, if it’s a surgical repair it’s months, but they’re pretty positives about the chances of being able to heal it through other methods.”

Ipswich Town currently sit in 2nd place of the Championship table compared to Rotherham United in 23rd.

Ipswich Town injuries…

Ladapo and Burns are two injury concerns are McKenna, who doesn’t have the biggest squad in the world.

Sustaining two key injuries during the break as well is a blow, as the international break is often a time when the injured can make a recovery.

But McKenna won’t be too worried. His side are bang in form right now and they go up against an out of sorts Rotherham side tomorrow, with the Millers bound to be wary of the threat Ipswich pose.

The game kicks off at 8pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.