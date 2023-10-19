Ipswich Town man ruled out of Rotherham United trip as McKenna provides injury latest

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has said Freddie Ladapo will be out of action tomorrow night.

Ipswich Town’s striker has picked up an Achilles injury over the international break. He will sit out against his former club Rotherham United.

Ladapo, 30, will now see a specialist to determine how long he could potentially be out of action for. The attacker came off the bench in the Tractor Boys’ last Championship outing against Preston North End as they won 4-2.

McKenna has provided this update on his current situation, as per a report by Suffolk News: “Freddie’s seeing a specialist today, he’s got an issue with his achilles. Hopefully (it’s) nothing too major but he’s not available for the weekend and then we’ll have to see for next week’s games.”

Ipswich injury blow

Not having Ladapo is a blow for Ipswich as he provides competition and depth in attacking areas. However, they do have other strong options to pick from in his position with players like George Hirst and Kayden Jackson.

The Tractor Boys swooped to land the forward in May last year from Rotherham to sharpen their frontline. He scored 21 goals in all competitions last term, 17 of which came in the league, to help the East Anglian outfit gain promotion from League One.

Ladapo has since chipped in with four goals altogether in this campaign. His contract at Portman Road expires at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

He was snapped up by Crystal Palace in 2016 after stints in non-league at Kidderminster Harriers and Margate and he spent three years on the books at Selhurst Park.

The Londoner then cut ties with the Premier League outfit and played for Southend United, Plymouth Argyle and Rotherham before his move to Ipswich.

McKenna’s side are flying high in the second tier at the moment and are 2nd in the table behind Leicester City. They will be eager to keep their momentum going with a win away at the Millers next.