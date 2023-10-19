‘In for a tough one’ – Leyton Orient vs Barnsley prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Leyton Orient vs Barnsley prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday.

Leyton Orient endured a challenging start to life in League One but having collected 16 points from their last eight games, Richie Wellens’ side have made an impressive rise up the table.

The O’s sit in 10th place, just three points off the play-offs. They beat Carlisle United in their last outing while much of the league saw games postponed for international fixtures.

As for Barnsley, they sit in 3rd place with 22 points to their name. Despite their impressive start to life under Neill Collins’ management, the Tykes are five points behind Oxford United and six off leaders Portsmouth.

In their last outing before the break, Barnsley thrashed Cambridge United 4-0 away from home.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Leyton Orient are on a fine run but with Barnsley coming to town, they’ll be in for a tough one.

“The Tykes have lost four of their six games at Oakwell but on the road, they’ve been formidable. Collins’ side have won five in a row away from home in League One and despite Orient’s recent form, I think the visitors should claim all three points here.

“It might be a close game and Orient will be hoping to spring a surprise, but I’m going to back the visitors.”

Leyton Orient vs Barnsley prediction: 1-3

Harry Mail

“Leyton Orient have started to pick up some decent results and are only three points off the play-offs.

“The O’s will be in confident mood and will fancy their chances of keeping their run of form going against high-flying Barnsley this weekend.

“However, I think the Tykes may just be too strong for their opponents here. Neill Collins has done a decent job at Oakwell so far and his his side are well drilled and have threats at the top end of the pitch in players like Devante Cole, John McAtee and Max Watters.”

Leyton Orient vs Barnsley prediction: 0-1