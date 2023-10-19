‘I’m always there to help’ – Ex-Manchester United striker offers Wayne Rooney assistance ahead of Birmingham City opener

Wayne Rooney takes charge of his first Birmingham City game this weekend.

Birmingham City sacked John Eustace and replaced him with Rooney during this month’s international break, in one of the more surprising managerial changes in recent times.

The former England and Manchester United striker takes on just his third managerial job having had spells with Derby County and D.C. United in the past.

He goes up against a former United teammate in Michael Carrick this weekend, who is currently in charge of Middlesbrough. And ahead of the weekend, another former United teammate of Rooney’s has offered his assistance.

Speaking to Betfair, Dimitar Berbatov said of Rooney at Birmingham City:

“I have my own journey and I don’t have any plans to go into coaching or management, but I’m always there to help and advise because I love football and I can bring something to the table.

“You never know in football. I’m curious to see how Wazza gets forward in this line of work because America is one thing, now he’s back in England and everything’s changed.

“Wayne is a big, big name in football. He knows that when you stop playing football, your name can get you places, but when it comes down to management you need to start from the beginning.”

Blues currently sit in 6th place of the Championship table compared to Middlesbrough in 16th, though Carrick’s side have won their last five in all competitions ahead of the meeting at the Riverside this weekend.

1 of 20 Who is this? Liam Cooper Joe Rodon Archie Gray Patrick Bamford

Well-connected Rooney…

One thing that Rooney brings to Birmingham City is his connections.

Berbatov will be just one of many big names in football keeping an eye on Rooney’s tenure, who’s also potentially ready to offer their assistance wherever needed.

Rooney could also look to former club Manchester United to potentially bring in some new names in January or in any transfer window going forward, so having such a big name in charge certainly has its perks for Blues.

Birmingham City vs Middlesbrough kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.