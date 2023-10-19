‘I can see them winning’ – Bradford City vs Wrexham prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Bradford City vs Wrexham prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Saturday.

Bradford City’s caretaker boss Kevin McDonald has done an impressive job with the League Two side so far. He was placed in interim charge following Mark Hughes’ exit.

The former Fulham and Sheffield United man is unbeaten in the dugout so far. His side won 1-0 away at AFC Wimbledon last time out.

As for Wrexham, they have adapted well to life in the Football League after their promotion from the National League. They beat Salford City 3-2 in their last outing.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“This is a tough one to call because both sides will be in confident mood after recent wins. Kevin McDonald has a strong change of landing the full-time job with the way things are going for him at Bradford at the moment.

“He seems to have the players on side and is getting the best out of them right now. However, for some reason I’m swaying more towards a Wrexham win in this one.

“Phil Parkinson’s side have only lost once in their last 12 league games and that was against league leaders Stockport County. They have also only been beaten away once this term so I can see them winning this one.”

Bradford City vs Wrexham prediction: 1-2

1 of 20 Who is this? Liam Cooper Joe Rodon Archie Gray Patrick Bamford

James Ray

“There’s a lot of momentum behind Bradford after an upturn in results under McDonald’s caretaker management but with Wrexham coming to town, the Bantams are facing a tough tie.

“Phil Parkinson’s men have been impressive since their rise from the National League and having lost only once on the road, they’ve proven they can perform without the Racecourse Stadium atmosphere behind them. There’s always goals in Wrexham too, so they may well get a couple here as well.

“However, Bradford are looking strong again and having lost just once at home, I think they’ll get a result here. I’m going for 2-2.”

Bradford City vs Wrexham prediction: 2-2