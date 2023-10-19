‘Hughes was unlucky’ – League Two boss has say on Bradford City’s managerial situation

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson isn’t surprised by Bradford City’s slow start to the season after they lost in the play-offs last season.

Bradford City were beaten at the semi-finals stage last term by eventual winners Carlisle United. Mark Hughes has since lost his job with the League Two side after a poor run of form.

The Bantams have placed Kevin McDonald in interim charge until a permanent manager is found. They face Wrexham this weekend at Valley Parade.

Parkinson has had this to say about the managerial situation of his upcoming opponents, as per a report by the Telegraph & Argus: “Kevin (McDonald) has done well since he’s been put in and got three good results. Anyone who takes over is going to put their own mark on the team. That’s what it looks like Kev’s done.

“Mark Hughes was unlucky last year after getting them in the play-offs. Sometimes, the year after a play-off defeat can be a tough start to the season.

“I’ve been in and managed teams who have lost in the play-offs and it can, for whatever reason, take a bit of time to get going again. But the club have decided to make the change and they are having some good results.”

Bradford managerial situation

As Parkinson alluded, it can be hard for teams who narrowly miss out on promotion to pick themselves back up again in the campaign after.

Bradford couldn’t get going under Hughes at the start of this season and were inconsistent. However, since making the change and turning to McDonald, they have won three matches in a row in all competitions.

The former Fulham and Sheffield United man has managed to get the best out of their players so far. However, they are in for a tough test on Saturday against a Wrexham side who have adapted well to life in the Football League following their promotion from the National League.

Parkinson is also heading back to Yorkshire to face his former side. He managed Bradford from 2011 to 2016 and guided them to promotion from the fourth tier in 2013.

The Bantams also made the League Cup final against the odds in the same year but lost to Swansea City in the final at Wembley.

Wrexham won 3-2 at home to Salford City last time out and will be full of confidence as they look to keep their momentum. They have lost only twice so far this term.