‘Hit and miss’ – Salford City vs Swindon Town prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Salford City vs Swindon Town prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Saturday.

Salford City were beaten 3-2 in their last League Two outing away at Wrexham and will be eager to bounce back. They are currently positioned in 15th place in the table.

Neil Wood’s side are six points off the play-offs after picking up 16 points so far this season. The Ammies won 4-2 against Crewe Alexandra in their last home game.

As for Swindon, they are 6th after a decent start to life under Michael Flynn. They beat Newport County 2-0 at home last time out.

Here a selection of writers offer their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Salford have been pretty hit and miss so far this season. Their aim will be to make the top seven and pressure will start to mount on Neil Wood if they don’t start winning more games soon.

“The Ammies have been inconsistent on the whole this term but had won three league games in a row before their loss away at Wrexham last time out which suggests they have turned a corner.

“Swindon will be tricky opponents for the hosts this weekend though. They themselves are eyeing promotion as well but the fact they have only won of their six away trips in this campaign means I’m going for a draw here.”

Salford City vs Swindon Town prediction: 1-1

1 of 20 Who is this? Liam Cooper Joe Rodon Archie Gray Patrick Bamford

James Ray

“Salford were on a good run before a tough game against Wrexham and having won their last two home games in League Two, they should be determined to bounce back here. Expectations are high for the Ammies and if they can’t push up the table soon, there will be some who start calling for change.

“Swindon have shown their potency going forward but for them, it’s a case of proving they can keep it going for a sustained spell. They did well to bounce back from consecutive defeats against Newport County but I think they’ll be in for a tough game here.

“I’m leaning towards a big home win for Wood and Salford but I think Swindon’s attack can cause their backline some problems. For that reason, I’ll say 2-2.”

Salford City vs Swindon Town prediction: 2-2