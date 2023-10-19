‘Help the team’ – Stoke City man explains deadline day departure

Stoke City’s Matt Baker has said he returned to Newport County on loan to ‘help the team’ as they look to rise up the table.

Stoke City gave the defender the green light to head back to League Two on the last day of the transfer window. He has been out injured recently but is now back available.

Baker, 20, spent the second-half of last season with the Exiles and made 18 appearances in all competitions. He has since played twice so far this term.

The full-back has said, as per their official club website: “I’ve come back to help the team and to win football games. All the new lads have been top! Everyone gets along well, with one another and I could tell straight away that there was good relationships in the dressing room. Everyone has a good bond, both on and off the pitch.”

He added: “I believe we have a strong side. We need to keep fighting and believing in the process, I think if we do that, we will have a lot of success coming our way.”

Stoke man eyeing game time

Baker’s move back to Newport will boost his chances of getting regular game time under his belt. His chances of breaking into Stoke’s side at the moment are slim due to the options that they have in his position already.

He has been on the books of the Potters since 2021 after they swooped to land him from Gillingham. He rose up through the academy ranks of the Gills and was a regular for the Kent club at various youth levels before making the transfer up to the Championship.

The Wales youth international is yet to make a competitive appearance at the bet365 Stadium and remains down the pecking order of their senior team under Alex Neil, hence why he was allowed to depart again.

Baker and Newport seems a good fit and he will be looking to nail down a regular spot in their starting XI now following his return from injury.

Graham Coughlan’s side are in action tomorrow night with an away trip to Walsall. They are currently sat down in 20th position.