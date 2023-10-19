Ex-Charlton Athletic boss set for Sheffield Wednesday role after exit from Tottenham Hotspur

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl is set to add Chris Powell to his coaching team, as per reporters Mike McGrath and John Percy.

Sheffield Wednesday brought Rohl in as Xisco Munoz’s replacement last week and since then, the highly-regarded German coach has been settling in at Hillsborough and adding to his backroom team.

Now, it seems he’s set to bring in a veteran of English coaching to his ranks.

The Telegraph reporters McGrath and Percy have revealed that the 54-year-old is set to join Sheffield Wednesday in a coaching role.

Chris Powell set to be part of Danny Rohl's backroom team at Sheffield Wednesday. Was at World Cup with England as a coach last season and brings experience from managing at Charlton and recently coaching at Spurs.

Powell has been out of work in recent months after leaving Tottenham Hotspur prior to the start of the new season. He was the club’s head of academy coaching but now looks set to return to football in a senior role with the Owls.

He brings plenty of EFL coaching pedigree with him, previously holding the manager’s job at Charlton Athletic. The Addicks legend was offered a return to The Valley on an interim basis after Dean Holden’s exit earlier this year too, but he turned it down.

A smart addition

Rohl is a promising young coach with some good pedigree behind him but in bringing in Powell, he brings in a real expert when it comes to coaching in England. He’s got pedigree in the dugout and knows the EFL like the back of his hand, also holding a long-term role in Gareth Southgate’s England coaching team.

His level of experience combined with Rohl’s own philosophy and coaching standards could make for quite the duo in Sheffield Wednesday’s dugout, so fans will be eagerly awaiting confirmation of his appointment.

Wednesday face an uphill battle in their bid to maintain their Championship status but Powell’s rumoured arrival after Rohl’s appointment is reason for encouragement. The Owls are bottom of the table and are still hunting for a first league win of the season.