Club wants to pursue deal for £11.5m Leeds United man in January

Leeds United man Robin Koch is wanted permanently by loan club Eintracht Frankfurt.

Leeds United signed Koch, 27, from Freiburg for £11.5million in 2020, with the defender having since made 77 total appearances for the Whites, and 12 since joining Eintracht Frankfurt on loan in the summer.

Last month, reports in Germany revealed that Frankfurt were looking into a possible permanent deal for Koch, and now further reports have emerged claiming that the club want to pursue a deal in January.

German outlet SPORT1 (via Sport Witness) say that Frankfurt are desperate to make Koch’s stay a long-term one, suggesting that the club will look to open negotiations as of January 1st.

Frankfurt currently sit in 8th place of the Bundesliga table whilst Leeds sit in 5th place of the Championship table under Daniel Farke.

Koch is one of eight players who left Leeds United on loan in the summer, three of whom heading out to Europe.

Koch’s future at Leeds United

Koch is out of contract in 2024 and so he certainly seems to be facing a contested future at the club.

He’s impressing in the German top flight and it’s no surprise that Frankfurt want a permanent deal, and it’d be no surprise if Koch didn’t want to commit his future to Leeds whilst they’re a Championship club.

Promotion could change that. But with Frankfurt eyeing a January deal, it might not matter. Leeds though would want to ensure they get a decent deal for Koch, though how much they could command for the player give his contract situation remains to be seen.

Leeds United return to Championship action vs Farke’s old side Norwich City this weekend.