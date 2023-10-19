‘Can’t go against them’ – Swansea City vs Leicester City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Swansea City vs Leicester City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Swansea City come into this weekend’s game looking to maintain the strong form they showed before the break. They had won four consecutive Championship games prior to the international fixtures, lifting them to 12th in the table.

Michael Duff had been coming under fire after the poor start to his tenure in South Wales but the Swans’ impressive run has alleviated some of the pressure on his shoulders.

As for Leicester City, they’re sitting pretty at the top of the Championship after an almost faultless start.

The Foxes have lost just once, winning their other 10 games. Enzo Maresca’s side are already 10 points ahead of 3rd place sand having conceded only six times, they boast the league’s best defensive record by some way.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Swansea had been vastly improved in the games leading up to the international break but with Leicester City up next, it’s hard to see their impressive run continuing.

“The Foxes are looking fantastic under Maresca and they’re showing no signs of slowing down. Their backline is proving near impenetrable and the control they have in possession suffocates their opponents, be it at home or away.

“Swansea can’t afford to get too down if this doesn’t go their way because they’ve made some really great strides of late. I will be going for a fairly comfortable away win though. Leicester have been so strong, you just can’t go against them.”

Swansea City vs Leicester City prediction: 0-2

Luke Phelps

“Swansea come into this one in great form. But so too do Leicester and so I think this could pan out to be one of the best games of the weekend.

“The break definitely came at a bad time for Swansea. They’ll have had this test against Leicester on their minds for two weeks and Duff will have done a lot of prep work on it, so expect the Swans to be organised.

“But Leicester City are just so good at the minute, and even against an in form Swansea, I think they win this one.”

Swansea City vs Leicester City prediction: 1-2