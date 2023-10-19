Bristol City man given green light to head out on loan

Bristol City defender Harry Leeson has joined Gloucester City on loan, as announced by the non-league side.

Bristol City have let the youngster leave on a temporary basis. He is due to return to the Championship side in one month.

Leeson, 20, will be eager to get plenty of game time under his belt to boost his development. This is his first loan exit from Ashton Gate so far in his career.

Gloucester have welcomed their latest addition to the club on their X account. They play their football in the National League North and are in action this weekend with a home clash against Alfreton Town.

1 of 20 Who is this? Liam Cooper Joe Rodon Archie Gray Patrick Bamford

Bristol City exit

Bristol City will hope that Leeson can get some experience under his belt before heading back to them. It remains to be seen whether he will be staying with his new team for longer than the initial four-week period and that will depend on how he does.

The Wales youth international has been on the books of the Robins for his whole career to date. He has risen up through their academy ranks and has been a regular for them at various different levels over recent times.

Leeson has been on the bench for Nigel Pearson’s side on four occasions in the past. However, he is yet to make a senior appearance.

He isn’t the only Bristol City player out on loan at the moment. is at Yeovil Town, Dylan Kadji is at Forest Green Rovers, Ewan Clark is at Bath City and Seb Palmer-Holden and Olly Thomas are both at Newport County.

The Robins had a break from league action last weekend due to international call-ups. They are back in action on Saturday against Coventry City at home.