‘Big shoes to fill’ – Journalist and Millwall fan gives verdict on Gary Rowett departure

Millwall and Gary Rowett parted ways last night.

Rowett was one of the longest-serving managers in the English Football League following a four-year spell at Millwall, in which he oversaw 196 games as manager.

Many, including Rowett, believe that it’s the right time to part ways, and journalist and Millwall fan Dan Marsh has given his verdict on the decision, stating that he too believes it’s time for a change at The Den.

Marsh posted on X:

“Gary Rowett did an exceptional job at #Millwall and deserves tremendous credit for turning us into a stable Championship outfit. Beyond that, he’s also a thoroughly good man who was v generous with his time and went above + beyond to raise money for causes close to the club.

“That being said, I think recent weeks have underlined that the timing is probably right for a change (for all parties). We’re in the best position we’ve been in for quite some time, so a really important appointment coming up now. GR has left big shoes to fill.”

Rowett leaves the Lions in 15th place of the Championship table after the opening 11 games of the season, with the club having won four in the league so far.

Rowett at Millwall

Rowett will certainly go down as a successful Millwall manager, despite being unable to get the club into an eventual play-off place.

He’s built a good squad and has perhaps laid the foundations for someone else to come in and take Millwall to the next level, though who that someone might be remains to be seen.

The timing of this decision is somewhat confusing given that we’re just coming out of an international break, with Millwall going up against Preston North End in the early kick off this weekend.

Expect the Lions to make a swift appointment.