‘Another impressive win’ – Oxford United vs Blackpool prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Oxford United vs Blackpool prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday.

Oxford United come into this weekend’s game looking to maintain their fantastic run of form. The U’s have won their last five consecutive games in League One, helping them keep pace with division leaders Portsmouth.

Liam Manning’s side are 2nd in the third-tier having won nine of their 11 games thus far, losing the other two.

As for Blackpool, their run of three wins, a draw and a defeat across their last five outings has lifted them to 7th. The Tangerines have found points a little harder to come by on the road though, winning just one away game so far.

While others rested, Neil Critchley’s men were in action last weekend, beating Stevenage 3-0.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“While Blackpool have been on a decent run, Oxford should be hopeful of claiming yet another victory here. Blackpool aren’t quite the side they are at home when on the road and given that the U’s have taken 15 points from a possible 18 at the Kassam, they could face another away game without a win.

“The Tangerines have displayed some dangerous attacking play though, so the hosts will have to be on their game. Jordan Rhodes has been in prolific form while youngster Kylian Kouassi has shown his promise too.

“This will be an intriguing matchup but I’ll be going for a home win. I’ll say 2-1, making for another impressive win for Manning’s side.”

Oxford United vs Blackpool prediction: 2-1

Luke Phelps

“Oxford United are looking formidable right now, and with a game in hand on Pompey, they’ll be keen to keep the heat on them with another win here.

“Blackpool are improving and they have a chance to get into the top six here, so they too will be desperate for a win. But winning away at the Kassam will be very difficult.

“I think this could be Oxford’s toughest test in a few weeks, but I think they’ll edge this one in the end. I’ll back the home side for what would be a solid 1-0 win.”

Oxford United vs Blackpool prediction: 1-0